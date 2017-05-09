English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus flagship speculation on the rise

09 MAY 2017

Smartphone startup OnePlus will call its next flagship device OnePlus 5, having skipped the number four due to bad connotations in the Chinese market.

The Chinese word for four sounds similar to the word for death, and a number of vendors across industries have avoided using the word or figure in product names.

It was also noted the device is the fifth manufactured by the company – as long as the lower-cost (and short lived) OnePlus X is ignored. According to The Verge, five is also the shirt number of former NBA player Robert Horry, “who a number of OnePlus employees consider themselves fans of”.

In terms of features, it is anticipated the device will have a 5.5-inch quad-HD display, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip with 8GB of RAM.

There are some areas of uncertainty. A suggested 3000mAh battery would be a step down from 3400mAh in OnePlus 3T. In addition, while some reports suggest a 23MP main camera with 16MP front, others suggest a dual camera format for the rear, similar to Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus and Huawei’s P10.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

OnePlus set for flagship update

OnePlus debuts 2016 flagship

OnePlus readying high-spec small screen smartphone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association