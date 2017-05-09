OnePlus flagship speculation on the rise

Smartphone startup OnePlus will call its next flagship device OnePlus 5, having skipped the number four due to bad connotations in the Chinese market.

The Chinese word for four sounds similar to the word for death, and a number of vendors across industries have avoided using the word or figure in product names.

It was also noted the device is the fifth manufactured by the company – as long as the lower-cost (and short lived) OnePlus X is ignored. According to The Verge, five is also the shirt number of former NBA player Robert Horry, “who a number of OnePlus employees consider themselves fans of”.

In terms of features, it is anticipated the device will have a 5.5-inch quad-HD display, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip with 8GB of RAM.

There are some areas of uncertainty. A suggested 3000mAh battery would be a step down from 3400mAh in OnePlus 3T. In addition, while some reports suggest a 23MP main camera with 16MP front, others suggest a dual camera format for the rear, similar to Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus and Huawei’s P10.