HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus details 5T launch plan

07 NOV 2017

OnePlus will start making its OnePlus 5T available to customers later this month, following a launch event taking place in the US next week.

The company will unveil OnePlus 5T on 16 November in New York. This will be followed by sales kicking off in Europe and North America on 21 November; India on 28 November (with a “flash sale” on 21 November); and China on 1 December.

According to speculation, the device will have a 6-inch display with 18:9 ratio and 2160×1080 resolution. It is also likely to feature the thin bezels which have become a feature of high-end smartphones in 2017.

The company is set to shun the trend of dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack, stating nearly 80 per cent of its users have in-jack headphones. It said adding a second USB-C port to replace it would enable a thinner device, but “this design decision was not worth taking away our users’ freedom to use their favourite earphones and accessories”.

OnePlus unveiled OnePlus 5 earlier in 2017, at which point it touted the “highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

