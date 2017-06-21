English
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus aims high with latest flagship

21 JUN 2017

OnePlus unveiled its anticipated OnePlus 5 flagship, touting the device as offering “the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today”.

The device has a “tailor-made 16MP sensor” alongside a 20MP sensor with telephoto lens. A f/1.7 aperture is said to allow for faster images and help compensate for stuttering to improve image stabilisation. OnePlus 5 also comes with a new “Pro Mode” which offers advanced features including ISO, white balance, shutter-speed focus and exposure control, as well as RAW file support.

Unlike some of its rivals, the OnePlus flagship does not offer optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Away from the camera, the device features a powerful engine: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor is coupled with 8GB of RAM, which the company said means it can run a large number of apps in the background “without a single second of lag”.

Storage combines UFS 2.1 with “a new two-lane ROM”, delivering a 26 per cent faster storage performance.

It uses OnePlus’ Oxygen OS platform, which is built on top of Android. New features include reading mode, which uses an ambient sensor and grey-scale mapping to improve comfort; a gaming “do not disturb” mode, which enables play without being distracted by notifications or accidental button presses; and app priority, which loads the most-used apps more quickly.

OnePlus 5 also includes Dash Charge (first introduced with OnePlus 3), which it said is the “fastest charging solution on the global market”. The latest model features a 3300mAh battery which is said to last 20 per cent longer than the OnePlus 3T.

Available in black or grey, the 7.25mm device is the thinnest OnePlus flagship to date.

OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen, dual-SIM and NFC.

While the company built its reputation on offering high-spec devices at mid-tier prices (it billed earlier devices as “flagship killers”), the OnePlus 5 pricing – while not at iPhone 7 or Galaxy S8 levels – is a little spicy.

The highest-spec black version (8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage) is priced $539/€559, with the grey (6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage) at $479/€499.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

