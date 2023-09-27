Nothing unveils first sub-brand products

Handset company Nothing unveiled its debut devices under sub-brand CMF, which CEO Carl Pei claims will make high-quality products more accessible to a wider audience.

The new line-up features a smartwatch, bluetooth earbuds and a compact multi-charger.

CMF’s Watch Pro sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED square display and comes with an AI noise reduction feature for phone calls and is capable of various health-tracking capabilities common in smartwatches including sleep, heart rate and stress monitoring.

Other features include a built-in multi-system GPS and more than a hundred sports modes or performance tracking abilities, along with various display options.

Watch Pro packs a 340mAh battery, which apparently can last 13 days without charging. It is available for $69.

The Buds Pro earbuds features an ultra-bass technology and allows 39 hours of total playback, as well as fast-charging capabilities.

It comes with active noise cancellation technology and “wind noise reduction algorithm”, designed to enhance voice calls and overall audio quality. Further, the device boasts a transparency mode which reduces noise without blocking it completely. Buds Pro costs $49.

The sub-brand also launched a compact ultra-fast 65-watt power charger, featuring three charging ports, available for $39.