 Nothing boosted by $50M investment, Qualcomm tie-up - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Nothing boosted by $50M investment, Qualcomm tie-up

13 OCT 2021

Nothing continued a march towards expanding into more product categories, unveiling a collaboration with Qualcomm alongside fresh funding of $50 million to boost R&D.

In a statement, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei explained the Qualcomm deal was a key element in a strategy to propel the device maker’s next phase of growth and capitalise on what he branded a successful launch of its first device, the Ear 1 bud.

Pei stated Ear 1 bud shipments exceeded 100,000 since the wearable went on sale in August, a statistic he believes proves there is “room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today’s sea of sameness”.

He highlighted seamless connectivity as “paramount” to achieving a future “without barriers between people and technology”.

Enrique Salvatore, SVP and president of Qualcomm EMEA, added the combination of 5G connectivity with Snapdragon mobile platforms was delivering products offering “richer, more immersive experiences”.

Nothing’s latest funding involved strategic and private investors, with the pot set to finance its entry to new product categories.

The company previously raised $15 million in a round led by Alphabet’s GV, and also made $1.5 million-worth of shares available to the public.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Nothing heralds debut device, eyes market shake-up

Intel to manufacture Qualcomm chips

Qualcomm lures partners for wearables push
