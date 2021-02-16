 Nothing seeks cash from community - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nothing seeks cash from community

16 FEB 2021

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company Nothing detailed an initiative to allow consumers to invest in the business through a community funding round, making $1.5 million worth of shares available.

In a notice on its website, Nothing said it would allow people to invest at the same price as its first institutional round of financing, which was led by Alphabet’s GV and generated $15 million, with shares available on a first come, first served basis.

Potential investors will be notified by the company after registering their email address, with purchases to be made via the Crowdcube platform.

Nothing explained investors would have access to a private forum and be privy to exclusive benefits.

Pei launched Nothing last month, stating it would focus on smart consumer devices starting with wireless earphones.

Essential deal
Nothing has also secured ownership of smartphone brand Essential, the brainchild of former Android founder Andy Rubin.

Filings with the UK Intellectual Property Office showed all existing trademarks, logos and the entire Essential brand were now owned by Nothing, though there is no mention on patents and other IP.

Essential launched one smartphone before shutting in February 2020.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Alphabet looks to get a tune out of Nothing

OnePlus founder plans something out of Nothing

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association