 North American smartphone shipments down - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

North American smartphone shipments down

22 AUG 2022

Canalys reported smartphone shipments in North America fell 6.4 per cent year-on-year to 35.4 million units in Q2 due to economic challenges, inflation and slow seasonal demand.

The research company noted Apple’s shipments grew 3 per cent to 18.5 million units, fuelled by demand for the iPhone 13, with Samsung also gaining ground on the popularity of its Galaxy S and Galaxy A ranges (up 4 per cent to 9 million).

Lenovo owned Motorola was up 1 per cent to 3.1 million, TCL Communication fell 11 per cent to 1.8 million and Google was up 230 per cent to 800,000.

Canalys analyst Brian Lynch stated consumer interest for low- and high-end devices is sustaining the market, but “the appetite for mid-range devices is vanishing fast”.

Analyst Runar Bjorhovde added a “combination of high inflation, decreasing consumer confidence and an economic slowdown is shrinking demand” in the previously resilient North American market.

Lynch stated decreasing purchasing power “is forcing buyers who normally would consider devices costing between $250 and $600 to look for cheaper options”.

“In the low-end, demand remains solid, but competition between vendors is fierce”, Lynch added, pointing to Motorola, Samsung and TCL Communication

The analyst noted vendors and operators had begun implementing stricter inventory and cost controls to mitigate any drop in demand during H2.

“Vendors are expected to invest heavily in marketing and offer promotions and bundles to speed up sell-though. This effort will be critical for low-end market challengers looking to grow their market share and defend carrier slots.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

China smartphone market takes a beating

China smartphone market down in H1

Poco launches budget-friendly F4 flagship
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association