Nokia licensee freshens affordable line

HMD Global added two Nokia handsets to its low-to-mid-tier G range, pitching the devices on three-day battery life and claims of more regular security updates than available on rivals’ smartphones of a similar ilk.

The company noted the Nokia G21 and G11 also introduce facial recognition screen unlock technology usable while wearing a facemask to the affordable smartphone category.

Its two latest models are follow-ups to the G20 and G10, released alongside a spate of other devices in 2021. Its predecessors were also sold on their three day battery life.

HMD Global’s latest efforts also include a super battery saving mode, further stretching out the handsets’ lifespan between charges, it noted.

The G21 is a 4G device with a 6.5-inch screen, 8MP front camera, triple camera on the rear with a 50MP main unit, 5050mAh battery and 64GB internal storage. It runs a Unisoc T606 chipset with Android 11.

Its G11 has the same display size, chipset, network connectivity, OS and front camera as the higher-spec model. Its main camera unit is 13MP, with 32GB of internal storage.

HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche said the latest models continue “to push boundaries in the mid-range segment” drawing parallels between its new releases and the durability and long-battery life associated with classic Nokia handsets.

The G21 is available directly from HMD Global in the UK for £149.99, but it is yet to reveal pricing for the G11.