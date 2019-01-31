Meizu plans to crowdfund holeless smartphone - Mobile World Live

Shortly after previewing what it tagged the first holeless smartphone in the world, China-headquartered manufacturer Meizu lauched a crowdfunding initiative intended to fund its launch.

The company aims to raise $100,000 through the sale of 100 Meziu Zero devices via Indiegogo. These are priced $1,299, meaning it will exceed its goal if all units are sold.

It aims to deliver devices in April.

Meziu Zero uses a number of advanced technologies to remove the holes and ports present in standard smartphones. This includes wireless charging and data transmission, embedded SIM, virtual buttons and “mSound 2.0”, which uses the screen a speaker.

Other features of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered phone include a 6-inch AMOLED display and 20MP front facing camera.

Almost immediately after Meizu showcased zero on 23 January, rival Vivo took the wraps off a similar “concept” device. Vivo will be demonstrating its device at MWC Barcelona, but has not so far revealed launch details.