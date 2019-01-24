 Vivo to showcase high-tech smartphone at MWC - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo to showcase high-tech smartphone at MWC

24 JAN 2019

Vivo unveiled what it dubbed a concept smartphone with features including 5G support and hole-free body, which it will showcase at MWC Barcelona next month.

The concept of a body without openings seems to have caught on with several vendors. Meizu, for example, recently showcased a similar device (though with no firm details on commercialisation).

In the case of Vivo, the USB port has been replaced by a MagPort magnetic connector, which enables both charging and data transfer.

Called Apex 2019, the smartphone uses capacitive touch and pressure sensing to remove the need for physical buttons and, as with the Meizu device, the screen doubles up as a speaker without the need for separate grills.

The device has a full view design which “renders the bezel extinct”, the company said, with the whole screen including a fingerprint scanner, meaning it can be unlocked from “almost anywhere” on the display.

Vivo suggested that this can boost app security, as a fingerprint scan can be combined with a press to launch an app in a single action.

Other specifications for the 5G device include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor; 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage; and support for Vivo’s Jovi artificial intelligence assistant.

While Apex 2019 will be available for “first-hand viewing” at MWC Barcelona, Vivo has not given guidance on if, or when, it will become a commercial product.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Vingroup launches first smartphones

Vivo pushes dual screen smartphone

Samsung touts in-display camera for Galaxy A8s
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association