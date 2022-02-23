 Lenovo plans intensified mobile push, metaverse move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 Show Daily
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo plans intensified mobile push, metaverse move

23 FEB 2022

Lenovo claimed to be the fastest growing major smartphone vendor in the closing months of 2021, as it outlined plans to launch devices in new markets and up investment in activities around IoT and the metaverse.

The Motorola Mobility parent detailed plans to sell mobile devices in more countries in the EMEA and APAC regions, after recording rapid growth in its key North and Latin American markets during its fiscal Q3 2021/22 (calendar Q4 2021).

Lenovo noted a 133 per cent year-on-year increase in North American smartphone revenue and 25 per cent in Latin America during the quarter.

Revenue for the segment across all markets was up 46 per cent to $2.2 billion, with operating profit at $89 million compared with $65 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Alongside targeting new countries for its mobile devices, Lenovo plans to up investment in development of products related to IoT, metaverse, smart home and buisness collaboration.

Across the whole company, which also includes divisions in IT infrastructure, PCs and services, revenue was up 16 per cent to $17.6 billion.

Net income was $640 million, up 62 per cent.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Motorola teams with Verizon on XR wearable

Lenovo targets students with latest offering

Lenovo mobile unit makes gains
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association