HomeDevicesNews

iPhone X shipments hit 50M units up to June

13 SEP 2018

As Apple rolled out its latest device lineup to the world, Canalys revealed the company shipped 50 million units of the iPhone X between launch in November 2017 and June 2018.

Canalys said that of all the iPhone X devices shipped during the period, the cheaper 64GB variant was only “slightly” more popular, accounting for 56 per cent of total shipments of the devices compared with a 44 per cent share for the more expensive 265GB variant.

The research company said the split was “far more skewed” towards the more expensive device than any of Apple’s other iPhone models.

“It suggests that past a certain price point, these devices are a true luxury purchase. Consumers are less pragmatic and price point differentials matter less,” said Canalys.

The iPhone X raised eyebrows after Apple slapped a $1000 price tag on the device. A few months prior to its launch, Apple also released the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which shipped 75 million units combined from September 2017 to end-June.

Huawei leads growth
Providing an update on global smartphone sales in Q2, Canalys said a total of 340 million units were shipped. Samsung topped the tables on 73 million units, albeit the figure was down 8 per cent year-on-year.

Huawei overtook Apple to become the second largest vendor after shipments grew 41 per cent to 54 million units. Apple experienced incremental growth of 1 per cent to 41 million units, of which 16 per cent were sold in China and 36 per cent in its home market.

With China in mind, Canalys added the country was the largest market for dual SIM smartphones, with more than 90 million shipments in the country in Q2. India followed with 30 million.

In total, nearly 70 per cent of the 340 million shipments in Q2 were dual SIM.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

