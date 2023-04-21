India smartphone shipments fall

Smartphone shipments in India fell 20 per cent year-on-year to 30.6 million units in Q1 due to uneven demand across segments, with weakness causing inventories to rise, Canalys revealed.

Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia predicted 2023 will be challenging as the mass-market segment is still moving slowly, but noted the premium market is poised for growth, boosting ASPs in the nation.

Samsung increased its market share 2 percentage points to 21 per cent, though shipments fell 11 per cent to 6.3 million.

Oppo was the only vendor to register shipments growth, up 18 per cent to 5.5 million and boosting its share from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

Vivo also added market share, increasing 3 percentage points to 18 per cent on shipments of 5.4 million, down 4 per cent.

Xiaomi shipments fell 38 per cent to 5 million, cutting its share from 21 per cent to 16 per cent.

Realme’s shipments decreased 52 per cent to 2.9 million, with its share dropping from 16 per cent to 9 per cent.