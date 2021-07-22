 India smartphone shipments shrug off Covid-19 - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

India smartphone shipments shrug off Covid-19

22 JUL 2021

Canalys figures showed a near 90 per cent annual hike in Indian smartphone shipments during Q2, a rise attributed to a low baseline figure from the comparable period of 2020 when the nation was in a Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown.

Sell-in shipments were up 87 per cent to 32.4 million units. Canalys stated a second wave of the pandemic stifled demand during the quarter, but highlighted the impact of a two-month national shutdown in Q2 2020 on the comparison.

Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia expects the market to rebound in the second half, “aided by accelerated vaccinations, as well as brands expanding promotional activities and new product releases”.

He warned of rising costs, due to “limited component supply, rising shipping charges and a tough macroeconomic environment”.

Xiaomi maintained top spot, shipping 9.5 million units, up 77 per cent, though its share declined 2 percentage points to 29 per cent.

Samsung took second place with 87 per cent growth to 5.5 million units, and market share remaining at 17 per cent. Vivo slipped to third with a 17 per cent share, down 4 percentage points, on shipments of 5.4 million, up 45 per cent.

Realme shipments grew 181 per cent to 4.9 million for a 15 per cent share, with Oppo fifth on 3.8 million, up 69 per cent, and a 12 per cent share.

Canalys research analyst Jash Shah said brands which succeeded online were the ones to carry the most momentum in Q2, noting Xiaomi “grew its online business, primarily thanks to the Redmi Note 10 series”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

