Huawei US smartphone ambitions lifted by AT&T

AT&T is set to offer a flagship device from Huawei, marking a significant boost for the Chinese vendor in the US.

According to reports originating from The Information, AT&T will offer a device early next year which is similar to the Mate 10 phablet. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled before the end of 2017, but may have a different name.

Engineers are working on preparing the device to meet the requirements of the US market, as well as meeting AT&T’s own demands.

Huawei smartphones have been available in the US before, but it was largely absent from top-tier operators and the premium device market. It was the manufacturer for Google’s Nexus 6P, and also sold unlocked devices from its Honor unit.

With Huawei, the third biggest smartphone maker globally, already closing the gap on Samsung and Apple, building a significant presence in the US market would enable it to boost its market share further.

In addition, a push into premium devices in the country would enable it to bolster its presence in the most lucrative sector, rather than making gains through low-cost, high-volume products.

The US market has long been something of a weak spot for Huawei: it also struggled to make inroads into the network infrastructure market against a backdrop of security concerns.