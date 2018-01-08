HTC closes 2017 on a low

HTC’s sales dropped by a fifth in 2017, as it continued to battle weakness in its core smartphone business.

The company said for the full year, revenue of TWD62.12 billion ($2.1 billion) was down 20.52 per cent from TWD78.16 billion in 2016. This is the company’s lowest sales figure for 13 years, reports said. December sales of TWD4.02 billion were down 37.25 per cent year-on-year, finishing off a pretty unimpressive period for the company.

HTC did not provide profit or loss figures, which will come later with a full financial report for the period.

The vendor added two new smartphones to its range late in 2017, in a move to refresh its portfolio ahead of the lucrative holiday sales period. But it continued to struggle in a market which has seen Chinese competitors aggressively staking their claims on the mid-tier.

With regard to its VR business, there is speculation HTC will unveil a new Vive headset at CES 2018 this week. An improved display seems to be the most likely feature.

The existing Vive headset has been around for some time now, and its price discounted. HTC announced a standalone VR headset for the Chinese market, which is yet to be released internationally.