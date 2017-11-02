English
Home

HTC adds 2 new models to flagship U11 range

02 NOV 2017

HTC geared up for the crucial holiday selling period by unveiling two new additions to its flagship U11 range.

The vendor aims to build on the success of the U11, which was unveiled in May and reportedly helped HTC recover ground in premium smartphone sales during Q2, with the U11 life and U11+ models, unveiled today (2 November).

As with the original, a key feature of the new models is HTC’s Edge Sense, which enables users to access apps and take photos (among other services) using a series of sensors embedded in the edge of the devices.

The U11+ model (pictured) features a 6-inch quad-HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass (the original sports a 5.5-inch screen). HTC talked up the life of the 3930mAh battery: up to 25 hours of talk time on 3G and 4G networks, and the ability to swiftly replenish via Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Other features include a 12MP main camera featuring optical image stabilisation and an ƒ/1.7 aperture, and an 8MP front module offering an 85-degree field of view. The U11+ runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, comes with 64GB or 128GB of memory and 3GB or 4GB of storage, and operates on Android 8.0.

HTC’s U11 life offers a smaller, 5.2-inch display (also Gorilla Glass), and 16MP camera modules front and rear. A 2600mAh battery is said to deliver maximum talk time of between 21 hours and 22 hours, though HTC noted the unit offers improvements relative to its HTC 10 model of between two hours and 20 hours for key functions including video and music playback, or Wi-Fi web browsing.

U11 life uses an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor. It is available with 32GB or 64GB of memory and 3GB or 4GB of storage, and runs on Android 7.1.

The U11 life goes on sale on 3 November in the US via T-Mobile US priced $349. U11+ is destined to go on sale in Europe and Asia-Pacific priced £699 ($912), UK newspaper Independent reported. The unit will be available to order from 20 November.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

