Honor readies first 5G X-Series model for China - Mobile World Live

Huawei sub-brand Honor expanded its X-Series with the X10, the smartphone range’s first 5G model for mainland China, using a launch event to reveal total shipments of the mid-tier lineup had exceeded 80 million units.

In a statement, Honor said it invested more than CNY300 million ($42.3 million) into the development of the X10, which features an octacore Kirin 820 processor covering nine 5G frequency bands for standalone and non-standalone networks.

The vendor highlighted a feature set which leaves X10 “well positioned for the 5G era”, with a heavy focus on gaming and photography credentials. The 6.63-inch, 2400×1800-pixel display, for example, boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, claimed to “significantly” reduce lag during use.

A smart antenna set-up was recently put to the test during a trial conducted on Mount Everest, delivering peak download rates of 1.6Gb/s, and the model features a 40MP main; 8MP ultra-wide; and 2MP macro lens configuration on the rear, with a 16MP pop-up selfie unit.

It has a 4300mAh battery with 10-volt fast-charge capability.

The Honor X10 will be available from 26 May, with 6GB of memory and 64GB storage for CNY1,899, rising to CNY2,399 with 128GB storage, and CNY2,399 for an 8GB/128GB configuration. Colour options are blue; black; silver; and orange.

The first X range model, the Honor 3X, went on sale in 2013.