 HMD Global plans software R&D push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

HMD Global plans software R&D push

03 JUL 2020

HMD Global agreed an acquisition of assets from enterprise and cybersecurity specialist Valona Labs, paving the way for the opening of an R&D centre in Finland to boost a software play.

In a statement, HMD Global explained the facility will “specialise in software, security related intellectual property and services” as it seeks to accelerate a shift to being “a combined hardware and services company”.

“As a company that believes every phone should be built upon the foundations of security, reliability and dependability, we are proud to announce the acquisition of assets of Valona Labs, a renowned and trusted mobile software business,” chief product officer Juho Sarvikas explained.

The centre will be initially used to develop the vendor’s global data roaming service HMD Connect.

It will then develop mobile services including remote device locking; enterprise mobility management; mobile device software security; secure network communication; and black box testing.

“There are also ambitions to expand the scope of the centre to include imaging and audio technologies in the future,” the company stated.

It plans to swiftly commence a recruitment drive for “technical talent”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

HMD expands connectivity efforts

HMD adds more Nokia devices to AT&T prepay lineup

Latest Nokia smartphone for China unveiled
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association