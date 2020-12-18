Google pulls plug on Android Things - Mobile World Live

Google revealed plans to abandon its Android Things OS for IoT devices, after already scaling back its ambitions for the platform in 2019.

The company notified developers in an FAQ post it will no longer allow creation of new projects on the platform from 5 January 2021, adding a full shutdown will follow on the same date in 2022.

After the latter date, the Android Things “console will be turned down completely and all project data will be permanently deleted, including build configurations and factory images”.

Android Things launched in December 2016, pitched as an extension of its smartphone OS for a range of IoT devices including smart light bulbs, plugs, and thermostats, among other things. Google added compatibility with smart displays, speakers and additional devices in its Android Things 1.0 update in May 2018.

In February 2019, Google scaled back its ambitions for the platform, narrowing its focus to smart speakers and displays.

The Verge noted Android Things will join a number of other discontinued Google offerings, including its Daydream View VR venture and Nest Secure alarm system.