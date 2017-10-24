English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google investigating Pixel 2 XL screen issue

24 OCT 2017

Google is “actively investigating” reports of burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL’s OLED screen following a number of reports about the issue.

The problem was first highlighted by Android Central editor Alex Dobie in a tweet, and subsequently corroborated by other early adopters and reviewers. One Twitter user noted the Pixel 2 XL sample units in a Los Angeles Google pop up store also exhibited noticeable burn-in.

In a media statement Google noted it conducts “extensive quality testing” on all of its products before launch, but is probing the burn-in reports.

Burn-in refers to an issue common in OLED screens where the outline of certain text and formatting remains faintly visible on the display after users navigate to another screen. The problem usually occurs after several months or years of use, but Dobie noted the issue appeared on the Pixel 2 XL screen after just one week.

Dobie said the issue is specific to the Pixel 2 XL, indicating he did not experience anything similar on the smaller Pixel 2 model. Part of the discrepancy could be due to a difference in suppliers for the devices’ displays. The smaller Pixel 2 uses a screen from Samsung: the Pixel 2 XL a plastic OLED screen from LG.

Other screen issues
The burn-in problem is just the latest in a series of issues reported with the Pixel 2 XL’s screen. Other outlets including The Verge have previously highlighted discoloration which exists across the display, making icons which should be white appear pink in some places and green in others.

The Verge also reported a discrepancy in screen warmth depending on the angle of viewing: the display shows warmer tones when viewed directly, but takes on a blue tint when viewed from the side. Finally, Ars Technica and others have noted the Pixel 2 XL’s screen appears grainy in low light conditions.

At least one Twitter user replied to Dobie indicated they had cancelled their Pixel 2 XL order as a result of the reports of display problems.

US operator figures show device upgrades slowed in the third quarter, as customers presumably held off for the release of the Pixel and iPhone X. But Google’s Pixel 2 XL difficulties could make an even bigger opening for Apple’s iPhone X, which is due to start shipping next month.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi linked with affordable Android device project

Samsung to join smart speaker set

Google looks to ease Android upgrades
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association