Google investigating Pixel 2 XL screen issue

Google is “actively investigating” reports of burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL’s OLED screen following a number of reports about the issue.

The problem was first highlighted by Android Central editor Alex Dobie in a tweet, and subsequently corroborated by other early adopters and reviewers. One Twitter user noted the Pixel 2 XL sample units in a Los Angeles Google pop up store also exhibited noticeable burn-in.

That’s some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017

In a media statement Google noted it conducts “extensive quality testing” on all of its products before launch, but is probing the burn-in reports.

Burn-in refers to an issue common in OLED screens where the outline of certain text and formatting remains faintly visible on the display after users navigate to another screen. The problem usually occurs after several months or years of use, but Dobie noted the issue appeared on the Pixel 2 XL screen after just one week.

Dobie said the issue is specific to the Pixel 2 XL, indicating he did not experience anything similar on the smaller Pixel 2 model. Part of the discrepancy could be due to a difference in suppliers for the devices’ displays. The smaller Pixel 2 uses a screen from Samsung: the Pixel 2 XL a plastic OLED screen from LG.

Other screen issues

The burn-in problem is just the latest in a series of issues reported with the Pixel 2 XL’s screen. Other outlets including The Verge have previously highlighted discoloration which exists across the display, making icons which should be white appear pink in some places and green in others.

The Verge also reported a discrepancy in screen warmth depending on the angle of viewing: the display shows warmer tones when viewed directly, but takes on a blue tint when viewed from the side. Finally, Ars Technica and others have noted the Pixel 2 XL’s screen appears grainy in low light conditions.

At least one Twitter user replied to Dobie indicated they had cancelled their Pixel 2 XL order as a result of the reports of display problems.

US operator figures show device upgrades slowed in the third quarter, as customers presumably held off for the release of the Pixel and iPhone X. But Google’s Pixel 2 XL difficulties could make an even bigger opening for Apple’s iPhone X, which is due to start shipping next month.