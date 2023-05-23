 Europe smartphone market tipped for rebound in 2024 - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Europe smartphone market tipped for rebound in 2024

23 MAY 2023

Latest figures from Canalys showed a 13 per cent drop in smartphone shipments in Western Europe in Q1 as the market continues to be impacted by a challenging economic environment, although the research company offered a glimmer of hope for a revival in 2024.

In its latest Smartphone Analysis, the company said shipments dropped to 23.7 million units from 27.3 million in Q1 2022, largely due to lower consumer demand and extended purchasing cycles.

However, there are hopes of a rebound in 2024 with annual growth tipped at around 6 per cent, “signalling a potential market revival”.

Any change in fortune will hinge on vendors’ ability to manage inventory, minimise costs and optimise routes to market.

It also said there should be efforts to localise marketing and provide solid customer and channel support.

Samsung led in Q1, holding a 35 per cent market share despite shipments dropping 16 per cent.

Analyst Runar Bjorhovde said Samsung focused more on the mid- to high -tier segment, motivated by higher revenue, shown by heavy investment in brand and product advertising.

Apple, meanwhile, was described by Canalys as “the most resilient vendor in Western Europe”, supported by the most loyal user base in the region, as it ranked second on a 1 per cent rise in shipments and a 33 per cent market share.

Xiaomi defended third place, despite a 17 per cent shipment decline, while Oppo and TCL completed the top five.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Devices

