Australia smartphone shipments spurred by 5G models - Mobile World Live

Shipments of 5G-enabled smartphones to Australia increased in the year to end-March, IDC revealed, citing the release of more compatible models and a rise in consumer confidence.

IDC data showed 5G models accounted for 55 per cent of shipments in Q1 compared with 14 per cent in the opening quarter of 2020, with the number of compatible models rising from nine to 36.

John Riga, associate market analyst at IDC Australia, said the release of the iPhone 12 series in Q4 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in Q1 “undoubtedly drove this growth in share”, but added a growing selection of “low-cost options from a variety of Android brands” had boosted consumer interest in 5G models.

Total smartphone shipments to Australia grew 13.5 per cent year-on-year, which IDC stated indicated a return in consumer confidence. Riga noted the rise reversed annual “declines seen in the earlier quarters of 2020”.

But he also highlighted 5G smartphones may not yet be accessing a compatible service as rollout of networks continues.