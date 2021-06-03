 Australia smartphone shipments spurred by 5G models - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Australia smartphone shipments spurred by 5G models

03 JUN 2021

Shipments of 5G-enabled smartphones to Australia increased in the year to end-March, IDC revealed, citing the release of more compatible models and a rise in consumer confidence.

IDC data showed 5G models accounted for 55 per cent of shipments in Q1 compared with 14 per cent in the opening quarter of 2020, with the number of compatible models rising from nine to 36.

John Riga, associate market analyst at IDC Australia, said the release of the iPhone 12 series in Q4 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in Q1 “undoubtedly drove this growth in share”, but added a growing selection of “low-cost options from a variety of Android brands” had boosted consumer interest in 5G models.

Total smartphone shipments to Australia grew 13.5 per cent year-on-year, which IDC stated indicated a return in consumer confidence. Riga noted the rise reversed annual “declines seen in the earlier quarters of 2020”.

But he also highlighted 5G smartphones may not yet be accessing a compatible service as rollout of networks continues.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Demand for 5G smartphones fuels US trade-ins

Realme pushes low-end 5G with Narzo

European operators target phone sustainability
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association