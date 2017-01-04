English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Asus pushes into AR with new Zenfone

04 JAN 2017
asusgg

LIVE FROM CES 2017, LAS VEGAS: Taiwanese vendor Asus jumped into the worlds of augmented and virtual reality with the launch of Zenfone AR, claimed to be “the world’s first Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready phone.”

Project Tango is a tech platform from Google which uses advanced computer vision, depth sensing and motion tracking to create on-screen 3D experiences, allowing users to explore physical environments via the device.

Daydream is Google’s platform for mobile virtual reality.

While Daydream is supported by the new Zenfone, it’s the AR aspect that Asus focused heavily on during the event. The presentation featured Johnny Lee, director of engineering for Tango, and Jeff Kirwan, global president of clothing giant GAP, showcasing a number of apps that benefit from AR technology.

Running Android 7.0 (Nougat), the smartphone has a 5.7-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor. It’s also claimed to be the world’s first 8GB RAM smartphone. Launch is scheduled for Q2 2017.

Asus’ push into augmented reality follows other moves from companies such as Lenovo, which in June announced Phab2 Pro, using Google’s Project Tango to enable motion tracking, depth perception and area learning.

Zenfone 3 Zoom
Meanwhile the company also unveiled Zenfone 3 Zoom, “built for photography.” Boasting three “prime lenses” in one smartphone – a 2.3x optical zoom camera, 12MP SuperPixel main camera (from Sony) and a Sony 13MP front camera, it is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and will be available from next month.

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

Related

Sony CEO says VR ambitions go beyond gaming

Orange intros “mid-range” VR headset and app

Google delays Android Wear update

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

ff912

Feature: CES 2017 Day 1

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association