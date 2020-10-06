Apple tees up next launch event - Mobile World Live

Apple finally appeared set to unveil its first 5G iPhones, scheduling its second launch event in as many months for 13 October.

Though short on detail about what exactly will be revealed at the event, media invitations emblazoned with the phrase “Hi, Speed” suggested a focus on next-generation capabilities.

Bloomberg previously tipped the company to be preparing four new iPhone models, two basic and two high-end versions, all equipped with 5G compatibility and ranging in size from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches.

While Apple has historically launched its new iPhones in September, it passed over the devices during an event last month, instead highlighting refreshed iPad, Watch and subscription offerings.

The move was consistent with earlier comments from executives that its latest handsets would become available “a few weeks later” than usual.