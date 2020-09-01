Apple bullish on 5G iPhone demand - Mobile World Live

Apple prepared for similar demand for an expected 5G iPhone line-up as it had with its 2019 flagship launch, asking its suppliers to build at least 75 million units ahead of a rollout planned for next month, Bloomberg reported.

Sources told Bloomberg the company is planning to launch four new iPhone models with 5G capability in October, and it is expecting demand to be on a par with the iPhone 11 launched in 2019 for which the vendor ordered a similar number of units.

Omdia figures released following Bloomberg’s article showed Apple shipped 52.1 million units of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro in the first half of 2020.

The figure does not consider Q4 2019 shipments, as the range was released in September 2019.

Beating downturn

It appears Apple is confident its latest flagships will perform strongly, despite a notable downturn in the smartphone market caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In 2019 and 2018 the company tapped suppliers for between 75 million and 80 million units, making its latest move a bullish projection, a source told Bloomberg.

At the end of July, the company confirmed its next iPhone would be delayed until a few weeks after its traditional late September timeframe, without explaining why.

Bloomberg added Apple will launch two basic and two high-end models, with different screen size options. It will also refresh its iPad line and unveil two new Apple Watches.