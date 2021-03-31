 Apple takes more heat in South Korea - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple takes more heat in South Korea

31 MAR 2021

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC) continued to target Apple over a long-running probe into claims the vendor abused its dominant position in the apps and device markets, accusing the company of obstructing its investigation by preventing access to documents and premises.

In a statement, the regulator said it had referred Apple’s Korean unit and one of its executives to prosecutors over claims of obstructing an on-site investigation in November 2017 by deliberately preventing or delaying the entry of officials into the company’s premises.

Apple executive Ryu O-Oh allegedly tried to prevent entry into the site by physical means at the time.

The authority also imposed a KRW300 million ($264,326) fine over Apple’s refusal to provide information requested in 2016 and 2017 in relation to network disruption, preventing the examination of its practices.

Apple reportedly agreed a KRW100 billion settlement of the competition probe with the FTC last month.

The FTC began gathering evidence in the competition case in 2016 before initiating a full probe in 2019.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

IDC bullish on Australian 5G smartphone demand

Apple tipped for Russian app first

Apple ditches original HomePod
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association