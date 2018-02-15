Apple rakes in more than half Q4 smartphone revenue

Apple captured more smartphone revenue in Q4 than the rest of the market combined, even as the industry total climbed to an all-time high of $120.2 billion, Strategy Analytics reported.

The iPhone giant walked away from the holiday period with a record 51 per cent of global smartphone revenue (see chart below, click to enlarge), or $61.4 billion. Those figures were up from a 48.5 per cent share on $51 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year earlier, a change the research firm attributed to “solid demand” and an average selling price nearly three times higher than the industry average. During its recent earnings call, Apple reported the average selling price of its iPhone grew more than $100 year-on-year to $796 in the October to December quarter.

The figures prompted Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston to label Apple an “incredible money-making machine”.

For comparison, the rest of the smartphone market, including major competitors like Samsung and Huawei, brought in a collective $58.8 billion in revenue during Q4. Mawston pointed out Apple’s total was three times more than the $18.9 billion generated by second place rival Samsung and seven times more than the $8.4 billion total posted by Huawei. In stark contrast to Apple, Samsung and Huawei’s smartphone average selling prices both remained below $300, with the former at $254 and the latter at $205.

Strategy Analytics director Woody Oh noted Huawei has a path to grow its worldwide pricing and revenues going forward if it can grab additional share in the US market. However, the company has thus far struggled to overcome anti-China political fears to gain a spot on US operator shelves.