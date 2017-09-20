Apple investigating Watch cellular connectivity issues

Apple says it is looking into reports that the cellular connectivity included in its new Watch doesn’t function as it should.

The issues, as documented by both the Wall Street Journal and The Verge, apparently stem from the way the Watch handles the handover between Wi-Fi and cellular. Rather than falling back to cellular when known Wi-Fi networks are unavailable, reports indicate the Watch spends its time instead trying to connect to unknown Wi-Fi networks. This results in both intermittent connectivity and a quickly drained battery.

Apple acknowledged the issue Wednesday in a statement provided to The Verge. The company said it has “discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular.” Apple added it’s working on a fix that will roll out on a future software release.

Customers can still pre-order the Watch, which is scheduled to ship and become available in stores at the end of this week.

