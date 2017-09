Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

13 SEP 2017

Apple celebrated the tenth anniversary of the iPhone’s introduction with the launch of three new models: the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the much-anticipated display-focused iPhone X that sports the highest price tag yet for an iPhone. Plus the rumours of a 4G-enabled Apple Watch proved true. Watch our five-minute highlights video of the event that marks a milestone in Apple’s history.