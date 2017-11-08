Apple facing dual camera lawsuit

An Israel-based smartphone imaging specialist has taken Apple to court over the dual-camera technology used in devices such as iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.

Corephotonics said it pitched Apple about a partnership, which never came to fruition. According to reports, the start-up said that Apple believed it could infringe on patents anyway, because it would take “years and millions of dollars” to prove the point.

Corephotonics is a specialist in dual camera devices, as adopted in Apple’s high-end devices. But Engadget pointed out that Apple has its own patents in this field, having conducted research in the area.

The Tel Aviv company has a number of high-profile backers, including Samsung Ventures, Foxconn and MediaTek.