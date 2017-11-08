English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple facing dual camera lawsuit

08 NOV 2017

An Israel-based smartphone imaging specialist has taken Apple to court over the dual-camera technology used in devices such as iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.

Corephotonics said it pitched Apple about a partnership, which never came to fruition. According to reports, the start-up said that Apple believed it could infringe on patents anyway, because it would take “years and millions of dollars” to prove the point.

Corephotonics is a specialist in dual camera devices, as adopted in Apple’s high-end devices. But Engadget pointed out that Apple has its own patents in this field, having conducted research in the area.

The Tel Aviv company has a number of high-profile backers, including Samsung Ventures, Foxconn and MediaTek.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Tablet market sees unspectacular Q3

iPhone X inaugural weekend adoption mixed

Apple mulls dropping Qualcomm from future iPhones
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association