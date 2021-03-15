 Apple ditches original HomePod - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple ditches original HomePod

15 MAR 2021

Apple reportedly discontinued its original HomePod smart speaker, almost four years after it was first unveiled, shifting focus to the mini version of the device.

TechCrunch reported Apple as stating it was focusing all its efforts on HomePod mini after it proved to be “a hit”. The original HomePod will remain on sale through Apple outlets and authorised resellers while stocks last, and the vendor plans to continue providing updates and care services.

Apple’s HomePod hit stores in February 2018, as the company looked to establish a position in the smart speaker market and take on Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home offerings.

However, there were early questions about the HomePod’s potential to succeed, particularly as it came with a price tag of $349 at launch, more than double the cost of Google Home and three times the cost of Amazon’s Echo Hub.

Apple followed Amazon and Google in launching a smaller version of its main smart speaker, the HomePod mini, in October 2020, priced $99.

The vendor does not break out revenue or sales figure for HomePod, with the devices included in its Other Products segment, which also covers Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple TV.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

