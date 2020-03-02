 Apple digs deep to settle US iPhone slowdown case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple digs deep to settle US iPhone slowdown case

02 MAR 2020

Apple agreed to pay as much as $500 million to settle US litigation related to a decision to intentionally slow the performance of older iPhones to extend their battery life.

The deal, which must still be approved by a judge, calls for Apple to pay consumers between $25 and $500 for each affected device. The figure is set to be adjusted based on the number of approved claims, meaning Apple will pay a minimum of $310 million and maximum of $500 million.

Payouts will be offered to all current and former US owners of an iPhone 6; 6 Plus; 6s; 6s Plus; 7; 7 Plus; or SE running iOS 10.2.1 or later. Versions of its 7-series devices running iOS 11.2 or later are also included.

In all instances the offer applies to models running those versions of Apple’s OS on or before 21 December 2017.

If approved, the settlement would end a legal battle which began in late 2017 after Apple acknowledged a power management feature implemented in its iOS software slowed processor speeds in older iPhones to improve their battery life.

Apple originally responded to a consumer outcry over the issue by slashing the cost of replacement batteries for impacted devices, but still faced multiple lawsuits from users and investigations from regulators in the US and France. The US lawsuits were consolidated into a single case in 2018.

Last month, the company agreed to pay a fine of €25 million to French competition authorities to settle their investigation into the issue.

A court hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for 3 April.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

iPhone XR tops 2019 smartphone shipments

5G wait hits Australia smartphone sales

Apple pays high price for iPhone slowdown
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association