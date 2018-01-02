English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Apple attempts to curb outcry over slowing iPhones

02 JAN 2018

Apple slashed the price of replacement smartphone batteries and committed to making software changes, in an attempt to repair damage caused by its revelation of deliberately slowing down the performance of older iPhones.

In a statement, Apple apologised for its handling of battery issues in older iPhones, and said it wanted to clarify the situation and let customers know about the changes it was making, “to recognise their loyalty and to regain the trust of anyone who may have doubted Apple’s intentions”.

The company said it was now taking action to address customer concerns by slashing the price of a replacement iPhone battery by $54, from $79 to $25 for users with an iPhone 6 or later which require a battery replacement.

In addition, the company will issue an iOS software update with new features “that give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance”.

Outcry
Indeed, Apple is facing a consumer outcry after admitting to implementing a power management feature which slows processor speeds in older iPhones, in order to extend battery life.

The company is also facing lawsuits in the US, and most recently in France, over the issue. French Association Halte a l’obsolescence Programmee (HOP) accused Apple of breaching consumer code on two separate accounts – practicising planned obsolescence and misleading customers. In the US, at least eight lawsuits have been filed, alleging the company has been defrauding users.

In its statement, Apple argued that it would never “do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades”.

The company explained all rechargeable batteries become less effective as they chemically age, their ability to hold a charge inevitably diminishes, and they could be subject to unexpected shutdowns with age.

To prevent the latter, Apple said it had delivered a software update a year ago to improve power management “during peak workloads to avoid unexpected shutdowns on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, IPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE”.

It then extended the same support for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Following the software upgrades, Apple said it received feedback from customers that were seeing slower performance in certain situations, with a major contributor being the fact that batteries were continuing to chemically age in older iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s devices.

News of Apple’s power management feature on older iPhones broke just more than a month after the company released its latest flagship phone, iPhone X, which is priced at $999.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

iPhone X inaugural weekend adoption mixed

Apple investigating Watch cellular connectivity issues

Sprint undercuts AT&T with free iPhone 8 deal
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association