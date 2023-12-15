AT&T agreed to buy Rivian electric vehicles (EVs) for its service fleet, part of a pilot programme to improve safety, reduce costs and cut its carbon footprint.

The operator plans to add Rivian vans and pickups to its fleet in early 2024 as part of a strategy that includes optimising routes, switching to hybrid and electric vehicles, and reducing the overall size of its fleet.

Hardmon Williams, SVP of AT&T Connected Solutions, stated the pilot is an important step in its ongoing efforts toward sustainability, “reducing our carbon footprint and embracing a cleaner future for our operations”.

AT&T added it was also using AI to make its fleet more efficient.

It explained the mileage of its fleet had already been reduced by 20 per cent per year, cutting emissions by 51 million pounds.

The move to EVs is expected to contribute to the company’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2035.

At MWC23 Las Vegas, AT&T announced it was the connectivity provider for Rivian’s consumer and commercial electric vehicles across North America.