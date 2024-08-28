Huawei unveiled a health monitoring system set to be included in its upcoming wearable products, a platform the company positions as a milestone in delivering accurate science-based fitness technology to device users.

The TruSense system measures and collates more than 60 health and fitness indicators including monitoring users’ heartrate and autonomic nervous system. Huawei explained data is run through an algorithm to provide an assessment of a person’s emotional wellbeing and stress levels.

Huawei highlighted it had made “heavy” investments in “optical, electrical, and material science research, with the aim of overcoming the challenges that different skin tones, wrist sizes and weather conditions pose to various sensors”, to ensure the accuracy of data.

The company plans to launch its latest batch of wearable devices next month, which will sport innovations under the TruSense brand. Huawei noted it shipped more than 150 million wearable devices since its entry into the space 11 years ago.

Huawei president of smart wearable and health product line Rico Zhang hailed the launch as a “major” breakthrough in “health and fitness sensor technology, and will keep us at the forefront of technological development in this space”.