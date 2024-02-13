Deutsche Telekom became the first corporate partner to join an industry group focused on promoting deployment of AI and Web3 technologies in various sectors, citing plans to advance security around blockchain services and explore real-world use cases.

Under the partnership, the operator will function as a member and validator of Fetch.AI foundation through its IT arm, Deutsche Telekom Multimedia Service (MMS).

Deutsche Telekom stated the unit’s validation work would help to ensure “network security during the integration of devices, individuals and services into the blockchain”, employing “AI-driven autonomous agents” to manage resources, handle transactions and “analyse traffic flows”.

Fetch.ai services are currently accessible across sectors including healthcare, automotive, supply chain management and digital identities.

Dirk Roder, head of Web3 infrastructure and solutions at Deutsche Telekom MMS, described the collaboration as “groundbreaking”, adding it “combines industrial applications with the IoT”.

“Autonomous agents will automate industrial services, simplify processes, and make them secure and scalable thanks to blockchain technology”, he added.

The Fetch.ai Foundation was established by German industrial giant Bosch and Fetch.AI in 2023 with the goal of researching and developing Web3 technology for mobility, industrial and consumer services.

Peter Busch, head of distributed ledger technology mobility at Bosch and Fetch.ai Foundation chair, said the Deutsche Telekom partnership “is an important step in advancing the topic of AI and Web3”, by providing access to its infrastructure and expertise.

Deutsche Telekom MMS is also a member and validator of Multiversx, a provider of blockchain architecture for enterprises.