BT-owned operator EE unveiled an online marketplace offering a suite of services including electronic device sales and subscription management for UK consumers, a move it claims ushers in a new era to scale its offering beyond connectivity.

During a launch event in London, CEO of BT’s consumer division Marc Allera (pictured) explained the platform will be open to customers regardless of which mobile network they use, as it looks to adapt to “the role of telecoms in the future”.

He added it was looking to make it simpler for users at a time when “we are all struggling to manage our devices” in a connected environment.

Dubbed EE ID, Allera promoted the platform as the UK’s first from a telecoms company that uses “ID-as-a-Service”, meaning customers can access the offering by simply registering an account. The platform will be available through EE’s mobile app and website.

The marketplace will offer integrated services for users, enabling them to trade-in and shop for devices spanning home security, gaming accessories and other electronics, as well as manage online subscriptions and insurance.

Allera also touted a bundling for gaming products, referring to an existing partnership with Microsoft which it claimed had helped it become “a major global player in cloud gaming.”

Stir engagement

Director of consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight, Kester Mann, said the move forms part of EE’s grand plan to “bolster its relevance among customers and stir greater engagement”, but added the new offering “does not stray too far from its connectivity roots”.

“Today’s update won’t quell mounting questions over whether telecom operators can monetise their networks, compete with big technology companies and rejuvenate financial performance,” he added.

At the event, EE also fleshed out its refreshed brand strategy, which will take effect on 20 October and focus on four areas: game; home; learn and work.

Finally, it launched a home broadband product enabling customers to prioritise traffic for game and work and an EE TV service in partnership with Apple TV.