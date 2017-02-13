Blog: Content reigns at MWC as MWL TV goes live again

Content will be a major theme of this year’s Mobile World Congress. With mobile operators attempting to become content players in their own right (witness AT&T’s planned $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner) and mobile networks becoming filled with online video streaming services, it seems fitting to use this blog to highlight some of the great content Mobile World Live TV (MWL TV) will be broadcasting in just a few days’ time.

Here’s my pick of what to watch on MWL TV, whether you are onsite at the Fira Gran Via, in your hotel room, or following the action online from the office:

– Live coverage of the company that has turned the entire TV industry on its head: On Monday 27 Feb (6pm CET) Netflix CEO Reed Hastings will take to the stage and, as analyst Paolo Pescatore points out in a recent blog, this is quite a scoop for Congress. Indeed, it’s the first time a leading company in the media landscape has been given this important slot. MWL TV will bring you the full keynote, and we will also offer up a special preview/review studio panel debate too, featuring CCS Insight’s Pescatore, Ericsson’s chief innovation officer Per Borgklint and Millicom’s chief strategy officer Rodrigo Diehl.

– Sunday broadcast: Sunday at MWC is device day – and the first (unofficial) day of event week. With LG, HMD Global (Nokia), Huawei, LG/Motorola and Samsung all set to unveil new smartphones, watches and tablets, MWL TV is on air from 4.30 pm to 6.30pm to bring you live reporting – and a few exclusive studio demos – as the action unfolds.

– Awards: TV presenters Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley are back again to host the 2017 Glomo Awards, live on MWL TV. Suzi and Ortis will present awards in three categories across the course of the week – ‘The Connected Life Awards’, ‘Best Mobile Apps’ and ‘Best Mobile Handsets & Devices’ – in their own inimitable style.

– New reporter: This year we are delighted to have tech journalist Georgie Barratt join our team of roving reporters. You may have seen some of Georgie’s video posts from IFA and CES as part of our new Facebook Live series, and Georgie will be searching the Fira halls for the coolest gadget demos for our live TV broadcast (as well as, of course, for our Facebook Live feature series).

– And EVERYTHING else… 12 panel discussions (covering everything from whether mobile operators can afford 5G or if they will pass the self-driving car test, to ‘conversational commerce’ and the future of AI), 40+ CEO interviews, live reporting and footage of the keynotes, daily live broadcasts from Innovation City and a few surprises thrown in for good measure (we’re still working on those….).

If you can’t make it onsite to Barcelona you can follow our broadcast live on mobileworldlive.com or via the official event app, MyMWC. And we’ll also be streaming every keynote session live on a second channel here on mobileworldlive.com (the lineup features some of the industry’s biggest names, including CEOs from AT&T, Nokia, Orange and SoftBank, as well as new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, and the CEOs of Formula E and Roborace).

Stay tuned and we’ll see you from Barcelona!

– Justin Springham, Managing Editor, Mobile World Live TV