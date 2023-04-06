Intelligence Brief: Laying the foundations for success in 5G in India

As 5G reached 1 billion connections by the end of 2022, GSMA Intelligence began discussing the second wave, the phase of growth which would see the technology reach 2 billion connections and then 5 billion by 2030.
The first wave was led by a small number of countries, but the second wave will be driven by an array of emerging economies with significant growth potential. Among the list of countries that will drive the second wave of 5G, India has a major role.
Accounting for one-in-eight global mobile connections and with 65 per cent of its population under 35 years old, India will drive a significant portion of this growth, with 5G adoption going from around 1 per cent at end2022 to around 40 per cent by end-2030.
While this growth might seem difficult to believe, it shouldn’t be.
India has solid digital infrastructure in place and has exhibited rapid digital transformation in recent years, boasting a digitally-active population. Around 75 per cent of India’s mobile connections are already on 4G networks and the country’s commitment to adopting new technology is demonstrated by the recent unveiling of the Bharat 6G vision document, a starting point for policymakers and industry to design, develop and deploy 6G network technologies.
It is therefore imperative to understand what factors will lay the successful foundation for India’s 5G growth story.
Building on our existing market data, discussions with industry players and insights gained at the ET Telecom 5G congress in New Delhi last month, the story is fairly clear.
In October 2022, India became the 88th country to introduce 5G services. While it was four years after the worlds-first commercial 5G services went live, India is rapidly catching up in terms of network deployment and improving network speeds to catch-up with the 87 preceding countries.
Fast paced rollouts
Operators already claim to have surpassed their three-year 5G rollout targets in just six months.
In less than six months after the country’s first 5G launch in October 2022, Airtel has covered 500 cities with its 5G plus service and Reliance Jio more than 400 cities.
The rapid rollout is also evident from Airtel’s announcement it now expects to cover all urban areas in India with 5G by September 2023, ahead of the original target of March 2024.
Network investments reflected in high speeds
The latest data from Ookla shows average 5G speeds have improved over time and are encouraging across circles. The data indicates Reliance Jio achieved the highest median 5G speed in Kolkata at 506Mb/s, while Airtel achieved 268.89Mb/s in Delhi. To be fair, these numbers will be inflated by relatively low usage at this early stage. Regardless, the numbers are still encouraging.
Subscriber numbers
Reportedly, India now has 20 million 5G connections across Airtel and Reliance Jio and is well on the path to 40 million connections by the end of the year.
Given the first 5G services launched six months ago, the figures are impressive. These, however, still account for less than 2 per cent of total mobile connections and therefore still have a long way to go to reach full potential.
What can make/break India’s 5G growth?
There is no doubt India’s stellar 4G growth (with nearly 75 per cent of mobile connections on LTE), combined with solid network builds bodes well for 5G uptake. However, for that uptake to happen, the necessary foundations and enablers must be in place. Based on the ecosystem’s input, progress in the areas listed below can strengthen those foundations and enable not only growth but also 5G monetisation opportunities.
All said and done, the Indian telecom market has shown some promising early signs of 5G rollout and adoption, with the potential to become one of the leading markets in future if the challenges discussed above are addressed in a timely manner and right foundations are laid.
– Radhika Gupta – head of data acquisition, GSMA Intelligence
– Radhika Gupta – head of data acquisition, GSMA Intelligence

The editorial views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and will not necessarily reflect the views of the GSMA, its Members or Associate Members.