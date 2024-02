The GSMA revealed the return of M360 MENA. The event, hosted by the GSMA in partnership with Ooredoo, will take place in Doha, Qatar, from 18-19 November 2024. The declaration was made during a signing ceremony with the GSMA and Ooredoo at MWC Barcelona 2024. The 2024 edition of M360 MENA will convene industry leaders from mobile and adjacent industries and policymakers for two days of discussion and debate.