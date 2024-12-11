Telecom-as-a-service (TAAS) provider Oxio struck an agreement with AT&T to expand the availability of its service across the US to enable MVNOs and businesses to build, manage and launch their own mobile services.

US-based Oxio enables brands to offer telecom-like services to their customers by using its APIs and UIs on a cloud-native platform.

By connecting its core network with AT&T, Oxio stated it can unlock new wholesale use cases across industries while democratising telecom access and reducing barriers to entry.

Wholesale customers will be able to create custom offerings for specific market needs by using an open API network, it explained.

CEO and co-founder Nicolas Girard said the partnership will enable it to connect AT&T’s towers “to our own nationwide, cross-border network”.

Stephanie Ormston, AVP of MVNx ecosystem at AT&T, said Oxio’s platform complements its virtual network ecosystem “by giving existing and prospective MVNOs flexibility, agility and customisation of services to their end users”.

AT&T’s MVNx unit enables MVNOs to offer branded mobile services without their own network.