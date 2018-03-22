English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Xiaomi applies past lessons to smartphone push

22 MAR 2018

Improving smartphone technology and a broader slowdown in shipments is spurring Xiaomi to consider radical action regarding its device repair strategy, SVP Wang Xiang (pictured) explained.

“We are considering stopping repair services and just giving people a new phone,” Wang told Mobile World Live, noting such a move is becoming an option as the China-based vendor continues to improve the quality of its devices.

However, while the SVP said bringing the curtain down on repair services is the company’s “dream” he acknowledged Xiaomi cannot “move too soon as it could bankrupt the company.”

Xiaomi returned to growth in the early part of 2017, the result of adapting its business model after rapid international growth in its first five years of operation stretched its resources. Wang said the vendor underestimated the challenges of operating beyond its domestic market, where it had enjoyed success with an online sales model.

“Business in China was growing very fast and we thought it wasn’t very difficult to move into other markets. But our internal resources were not enough, so we focused on India and pulled out of other markets.” Research company Canalys recently revealed Xiaomi overtook Samsung to become the leading smartphone vendor in India during Q4 2017, with shipments of 8.2 million units compared with 7.3 million for Samsung.

Wang said the company is a top five player in 17 countries in all.

Today Xiaomi is back on the expansion trail, albeit at a more modest pace, launching its devices in Spain in the back half of 2017 and preparing a US launch in early 2019.

Domestic slowdown
Such expansion appears increasingly necessary after smartphone shipments in China declined during 2017.

“China has never experienced that kind of decline and Q4 was pretty bad. But we’re still growing and closely monitoring the market. We’re number one in online sales,” Wang stated.

He said the company is more than a handset maker, claiming to be the largest IoT hardware supplier in the world with 85 million connected IoT devices globally.

Channel strategy
Wang said the company is passionate about keeping costs down but still delivering a quality user experience. Its lowest priced model comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory, and is priced at CNY599 ($95): “We don’t go lower than that and don’t use cheap plastic. We do everything possible to reduce marketing expenses. In our first three years, we spent almost zero on traditional marketing. Now we’re spending some on marketing to reach mainstream consumers.”

Its online sales strategy also lowers distribution costs, which can represent 40 per cent of total costs. The vendor has avoided selling through operator channels as it doesn’t have the resources to customise models for a specific carrier or market.

While it now is working with Telcel in Latin America and Vodafone Group, Wang said device testing remains a challenge: “We don’t do user interface and preinstalled apps per carrier. We need an engineer to do that. And some of the requirements are not necessary which adds costs. There’s a compromise between cost and the real need.”

Perhaps worryingly for its future prospects, Wang said US operators are the most demanding in terms of having “very specific parameters, with a thick spec book. Our engineers don’t have the time to read it much less design for it.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Bangladesh smartphone vendors feel Chinese heat

Australia smartphone sales rise despite price hikes

India smartphone market returns to growth in 2017
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association