HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone AU ordered to improve verification processes

12 JAN 2018

Vodafone Australia, the third largest mobile operator in the country, agreed to improve its processes for verifying the identity of prepaid customers following a probe by the country’s regulator.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) investigation found Vodafone failed to confirm the identities of at least 1,028 customers before activating their mobile service. Under an court-enforceable proposal accepted by ACMA, Vodafone will conduct a review and risk assessment of any future proposed changes to its systems and processes, instigate training programmes, conduct compliance audits every six months and report to the authority.

The breaches occurred between 6 January 2015 and 6 January 2016 and resulted from changes to Vodafone’s IT systems which allowed customers to self-select online their identity had been verified in store without any further checks.

“Verifying the identity of prepaid mobile customers helps law enforcement and national security agencies obtain accurate information about the identity of customers for the purposes of their investigations,” said ACMA acting chair James Cameron.

“Telcos must check that changes to their IT systems don’t run the risk of contravening legal requirements,” he added.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australian telcos look to future with 3.4GHz buys

Optus facing court action over NBN claims

Australia raises $70M in multiband auction
Asia

