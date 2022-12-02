 US drops charges against Huawei CFO - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

US drops charges against Huawei CFO

02 DEC 2022

The final chapter in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s (pictured) ordeal with Canadian and US authorities reached a conclusion after prosecutors told a judge to dismiss charges against the executive, the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, Reuters reported.

A deal reached in September 2021 with US prosecutors involving the withdrawal of an extradition request relating to fraud charges, required the government to drop criminal charges against Meng on 1 December if the conditions of the agreement were met.

With no violation of the deal, the US government moved to dismiss the indictment against Meng, Reuters wrote.

The deal in 2021 paved the way for Meng to return to China after being held in Canada for nearly three years on fraud charges at the request of the US.

In addition to being CFO, Meng is deputy chair and a rotating chair.

Huawei continues to face charges in the fraud case related to violating US sanctions against Iran, which is pending in a US district court, Reuters noted.

In the months following Meng’s arrest, the US hit Huawei with various trade sanctions, including adding it to a list of businesses barred from buying components from domestic companies.

The US claims Huawei’s equipment is a national security risk.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

