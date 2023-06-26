TM taps rival Maxis in 4G network sharing deal

Telekom Malaysia reached a network sharing deal to access Maxis’ LTE multi-operator core network and domestic roaming services, as the two face a larger rival in the form of CelcomDigi.

The agreement allows TM to use 6,800 sites for LTE core and domestic roaming services, and 10,000 sites for 2G local roaming, which will extend its 4G coverage across the country and increase mobile population coverage to above 95 per cent, the operators jointly stated.

Telekom Malaysia CEO Imri Mokhtar (pictured, second from right) called the move “an important step in the industry’s collaborative efforts”, adding the partnership will complement its 5G offering.

Maxis CEO Goh Seow Eng (pictured, second from left) noted industry collaboration is “the right way forward as it will ultimately benefit consumers” with wider coverage through better cost-efficiency and use of resources.

A merger of Celcom Axiata and Telenor-owned Digi created the largest operator in Malaysia, with GSMA Intelligence putting it on 20 million mobile connections at end March.

Maxis closed Q1 with 11.9 million and Telekom Malaysia’s mobile brand Unifi nearly 2 million.