 Telenor, Axiata Malaysia merger finally completes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telenor, Axiata Malaysia merger finally completes

30 NOV 2022

Axiata Group and Telenor Group completed a long-delayed combination of their respective units in Malaysia, with both parties holding a 33.1 per cent stake in the newly created Celcom Digi.

In a joint statement, the pair said the Malaysian operator would have a subscriber base of around 20 million and annual revenue of MYR13 billion ($2.9 billion) based on their latest figures.

GSMA Intelligence figures for Q3 place the combined entity as the market leader by connections, overtaking Maxis’ near 12 million.

Alongside the two parent companies, other stakeholders in Celcom Digi include various investment funds and individual shareholders. The combined business will continue to be publicly traded under the existing Digi listing on the local stock exchange.

As previously announced, synergies from combining the businesses are expected to reach MYR8 billion.

Among the immediate plans for the business is an investment of MYR250 million over five years in a hub in Kuala Lumpur to push developments in areas including AI, 5G, cloud computing and IoT.

When announced in June 2021, the deal was scheduled to complete in Q2 2022, however the amount of time it took to get through the various regulatory hoops significantly delayed this timeline.

The boards of the composite companies gave final sign-off earlier this month.

Axiata chair Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said the expanded entity was “strategically poised to invest in network expansion and support the growth of Malaysia’s digital ecosystem”.

Telenor EVP and head of Asia Jorgen Arentz Rostrup added his company was “committed to be an active owner, bringing technology know-how, experience across international markets and global partnerships with industry giants to Celcom Digi”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Boards approve Celcom, Digi tie-up

Malaysia 5G wholesale operator finalises access deals

PLDT earns $983M from tower sales
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association