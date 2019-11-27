 Telstra looks to cost-cutting to boost profitability - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra looks to cost-cutting to boost profitability

27 NOV 2019

Australian operator Telstra outlined its strategy to improve profitability in an era of falling mobile tariffs and flat revenue by implementing more aggressive cost-cutting measures, and expressed optimism 5G will boost ARPU as the service gains traction.

During the company’s investor day, CEO Andrew Penn (pictured) said while the mobile sector will continue to see ARPU decline for the next 12 months or so, this metric and revenue are forecast to increase with the rollout of 5G. The operator also expects a decline in post-paid ARPU experienced in the first half of fiscal 2020 (ending 31 December) to moderate in H2.

Penn said all operators have struggled to deliver attractive returns over the last decade, noting demand for more coverage, speed and capacity had driven up capex as a percentage of sales. At the same time, he said revenue and ARPU across the industry have been broadly flat, resulting in falling RoI globally.

Given the flat revenue outlook, the market leader aims to cut underlying fixed costs by a cumulative AUD2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) by fiscal 2022 compared with fiscal 2016, with AUD630 million in savings targeted in fiscal 2020.

Belt tightening
CFO Vicki Brady said in the three years to end-June it reduced underlying fixed costs by AUD1.17 billion.

Total operating expenses, excluding restructuring costs and impairments, are forecast to decline in fiscal 2020, with reductions in underlying fixed costs to offset increased National Broadband Network (NBN Co) payments and other variable costs.

She said excluding NBN Co charges, it expects underlying EBITDA to increase to AUD500 million, driven by cost-cutting efforts.

In September, the operator reduced its revenue guidance for fiscal 2020 by AUD400 million after NBN Co pushed back its target for being cash positive by a year. In August, Telstra took an AUD600 million hit on its EBITDA related to the business.

The operator also expects costs of around AUD300 million associated with its Telstra2022 restructuring plan in fiscal 2020.

Be prepared
Penn said the company is pushing “to be in a position to have a seat at the table” in case NBN Co is privatised after the network is fully deployed.

“It is impossible to predict what the telco world will look like at that point and when the government might decide to privatise NBN.”

He explained it is unclear whether Telstra would have an interest in being part of any structure involving NBN, but such a move would not be possible if its operations “were still structurally integrated, which is why it makes sense to move ahead with Telstra InfraCo”, a plan to create a wholly-owned business unit comprising its fixed network assets, NBN Co commercial activities and wholesale division.

The CEO noted the company requires new skills in new areas as it moves towards 5G, software defined networks and NFV, highlighting software engineering, data analytics and AI as examples.

Telstra launched 5G in May and with service now available in parts of 25 cities across Australia.

Its capex target for fiscal 2020 is about 14 per cent of sales, down from 18 per cent from fiscal 2017 to 2019. Once the NBN rollout is completed, it expects the capex-to-sales ratio to trend closer to 12 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ACMA warns Telstra on excess data alerts

Maxis, Celcom explore sharing 5G assets

KT links 5G network with satellite
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association