 Telkomsel combines digital assets in new subsidairy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telkomsel combines digital assets in new subsidairy

19 JAN 2022

Indonesia-based Telkomsel created a new unit to strengthen its digital services offering by combining its emerging vertical businesses, with plans to collaborate with major players across the sector.

Telkomsel Ekosistem Digital was set up as a holding company and houses several subsidiaries including its mobile app business, the operator stated.

President director Hendri Mulya Syam said the operator aims to optimise its digital capabilities to drive growth in its business portfolio in various sectors, with a focus on education, healthcare and gaming.

Telkomsel appointed its SVP of corporate strategy Andi Kristianto to head the digital unit. He described the move as “a big step which also marks a new phase” in the operator’s digital transformation.

The operator ended 2021 as the nation’s largest by mobile connections with 173.3 million, GSMA Intelligence data showed.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telkomsel to offload more towers

M1 takes majority stake in Malaysian ICT provider

Telkomsel offloads additional towers to Mitratel
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association