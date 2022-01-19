Telkomsel combines digital assets in new subsidairy

Indonesia-based Telkomsel created a new unit to strengthen its digital services offering by combining its emerging vertical businesses, with plans to collaborate with major players across the sector.

Telkomsel Ekosistem Digital was set up as a holding company and houses several subsidiaries including its mobile app business, the operator stated.

President director Hendri Mulya Syam said the operator aims to optimise its digital capabilities to drive growth in its business portfolio in various sectors, with a focus on education, healthcare and gaming.

Telkomsel appointed its SVP of corporate strategy Andi Kristianto to head the digital unit. He described the move as “a big step which also marks a new phase” in the operator’s digital transformation.

The operator ended 2021 as the nation’s largest by mobile connections with 173.3 million, GSMA Intelligence data showed.