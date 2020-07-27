 StarHub CEO to step down - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

StarHub CEO to step down

27 JUL 2020

Singaporean operator StarHub began a search for a new CEO to replace current boss Peter Kaliaropoulos (pictured), who plans to retire on 31 October after a little more than two years in the role.

In a statement, the operator said it will set up an interim executive committee to support management during the CEO search and oversee the transition. Kaliaropoulos will serve as a co-opted member on the committee until a replacment is found.

The executive joined StarHub in 1999 as SVP of commercial operations, then left to take several C-level roles in New Zealand, Australia and the Middle East. He returned to StarHub in July 2018 as CEO.

Under his leadership, the company said the foundations of its strategic transformation have been firmly established.

Kaliaropoulos explained “serious health-related matters of a close family member” along with his “almost 40 years in the industry” were the reasons for his decision.

The operator is scheduled to report Q2 earnings in August: in the opening quarter, net profit dropped 25.7 per cent year-on-year to SGD40.2 million ($29.1 million) and revenue fell 15.2 per cent to SDG506.2 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

